Backstage Report On Internal WWE Reaction To New York Knicks Integration At SNME

A new report has revealed the backstage attitude toward the arrival of New York Knicks stars in WWE.

WWE has brought more celebrities to its television programming under TKO ownership, with the latest being members of the NBA champion New York Knicks, who appeared at Saturday Night's Main Event. The appearance of the basketball stars, though, is reportedly not something that has been fully backed by many behind the scenes in WWE, as per "Wrestlevotes on Fightful Select."

The report claimed that some people backstage felt WWE had gone a little overboard with the Knicks' integration into the show. The outlet also added that not many people backstage in WWE are sports fans.

During the July 18 edition of the Saturday Night's Main Event show, held at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York, two New York Knicks stars, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson, appeared in the ring. Towns was brought to the ring by Danhausen, who used his cloning machine during his match with JD McDonagh to help him defeat the Judgment Day star. Towns also got involved in the action, chokeslamming both McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio. Brunson, meanwhile, appeared at the end of the show alongside WWE Champion Roman Reigns, with the Knicks star, in a way, helping Reigns deliver a beatdown to his SummerSlam opponent, Seth Rollins.

Reports have suggested that their appearance in WWE was a one-off, and it is unlikely that they will be seen in WWE again.