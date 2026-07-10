Backstage News On New York Knicks Involvement In WWE SNME At Madison Square Garden

WWE and the NBA's New York Knicks are closely linked this year, after Danhausen successfully "uncursed" the team, leading to a massive win streak, then the team's eventual NBA Championship victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Now, WWE is set to host Saturday Night's Main Event from the Knicks' home, Madison Square Garden, on July 18.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE invited members of the team to attend the event, and those within the company expect a few players to be in the crowd. The outlet reported that WWE previously looked into MVP Jalen Brunson being involved in the Peacock special, with several pitches for Brunson involving Danhausen, who is set to take on JD McDonagh.

NBA Insider Ian Begley of SNY reported Brunson played through the season with significant pain in his wrist/forearm, and the star underwent surgery for the injury, ruling out him getting physical alongside Danhausen, on July 7. WrestleVotes Radio reported that a WWE source indicated they were still hopeful Brunson could at least attend Saturday Night's Main Event to make an appearance. Other names from the team who could possibly be seen in the crowd weren't immediately reported.

Danhausen's stroke of luck with his uncursing of the team catapulted him into mainstream media coverage around the NBA Finals. The star has been feuding with ESPN on-air personality, and Knicks mega fan, Stephen A. Smith, which is why Danhausen put the curse on the team initially. Since the championship win, Danhausen has dubbed himself "The King of New York," so there was little doubt from fans he'd have a prominent spot at SNME at MSG.