Backstage Report On WWE-NBA Crossover During Latest Saturday Night's Main Event

This past weekend, WWE presented Saturday Night's Main Event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the company didn't pass on the opportunity to include the new NBA Champions on the show. Last month, Jalen Brunson led the New York Knicks to their third Larry O'Brien Trophy, putting an end to the team's 53-year long championship drought, and on Saturday, Brunson stood alongside World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns during the final segment of the show.

In addition to Brunson, his teammate Karl-Anthony Towns also made an appearance along with Indiana Pacers Point Guard Tyrese Haliburton, but according to Bryan Alvarez on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," the NBA's on-screen involvement with WWE was for one-night only.

"The latest I've heard is they're not going to be involved at SummerSlam. It was just something to do for this night, but they wanted to get their ESPN coverage ... they were happy about it, let me tell you."

In the closing moments of Saturday Night's Main Event, Reigns presented Brunson with his own New York Knicks themed title belt, but before the show came to an end, Haliburton interrupted the segment and distracted both men, allowing the "OTC's" SummerSlam opponent Seth Rollins to unleash a surprise attack. Although "The Visionary" initially got the upper-hand on Reigns, the world champion would fight back with Brunson's help, allowing him to hit a spear to his former stablemate.

Earlier in the show, Towns helped Danhausen defeat JD McDonagh in a No Disqualification match, where he impressively delivered a chokeslam to "The Irish Ace" and Dominik Mysterio. During the NBA playoffs, the Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers to advance to the finals after Danhausen famously uncursed New York in the midst of their quest for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.