WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 7/21/2026

"WWE NXT" viewership and ratings for this past week's episode saw a significant increase, with both metrics posting strong gains.

The Tuesday night show has reported average overall viewership of 690,000, which is a huge jump from the previous week's number of 531,000, per "Programming Insider." The July 21 show was also higher than the four-week average by 11%, according to "Wrestlenomics" data. The viewership's growth was complemented by the rise in the 18-49 key demographic ratings, with this metric jumping from 0.05 for last week's show to 0.09 this week, which is also the same as the four-week average.

While both metrics witnessed gains this week, July's average viewership and ratings as a whole are still lower than they were last July, down 4% and a much steeper 40%, respectively.

The show featured several fun matches and segments, including a face-off between Kendal Grey and Lola Vice ahead of their title match on the August 4 show, a rematch between Nattie and Jaida Parker, and a main event featuring Tony D'Angelo defending the WWE NXT Championship against Naraku in a Street Fight. The show ended with the debut of former TNA World Champion Mike Santana, who stared down NXT Champion D'Angelo.