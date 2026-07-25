AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/22/2026

With AEW Redemption 2026 on the horizon, the stars of All Elite Wrestling returned to Nashville, Tennessee for the July 22 episode of "AEW Dynamite" as the upcoming pay-per-view card begins to take its final form. Jay White won his first singles match in over a year against Clark Connors. Divine Dominion defended their AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships against The Sisters of Sin, and after defending his AEW TNT Championship against Darby Allin, Kevin Knight left Kenny Omega in a pool of his own blood ahead of their match this Sunday.

After back-to-back weeks where "Dynamite" produced its best ratings in two years, this week's episode couldn't continue that streak. According to Wrestlenomics, with data provided by The Programming Insider, the July 22 episode of "Dynamite" averaged 706,000 viewers, a 10% drop from the previous week's 786,000 viewers. Despite the drop, this week's figure is just above the trailing four week average of 702,000 viewers, and is 20% higher than the same period last year. As always, these figures do not include those who streamed the show live on HBO MAX.

There was a bigger drop in the 18-49 demographic as "Dynamite" posted a 0.12 number, a 20% drop from last week. 0.12 is the trailing four week average so "Dynamite" is in line with that for this week, but a 0.12 number is 14% lower than the third-quarter average for 2025, and 20% lower than the July 2025 average as well. All of this meant that "Dynamite" placed joint-fifth for the night in the prime time cable rankings along with "Gutfeld!" on FOX News. The show was beaten by the WNBA on the USA Network, an episode of "The Valley" on Bravo, "Jesse Watters Primetime" on FOX News, and the Major League Baseball coverage on ESPN, which won the night with a 0.28 number, double what second and third place posted.