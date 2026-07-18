AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/15/2026

The July 15 episode of "AEW Dynamite" had a big task of trying to top what the Beach Break special achieved seven days earlier, both in the ring and in the television ratings.

Last week's show was the most watched episode of AEW's flagship show in nearly two years. However, with Kyle Fletcher defending the AEW International Championship against Komander, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defending the AEW World Tag Team Championships against the Death Riders, and Kenny Omega making his AEW World Championship match with Kevin Knight official for the upcoming AEW Redemption pay-per-view official, could the company beat what it achieved a week prior?

The answer is yes. According to Wrestlenomics, with data provided by The Programming Insider, the July 15 episode of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 786,000 viewers, a 2% increase on Beach Break's 773,000 viewers, making it the most watched episode of "Dynamite" of the year so far. This week's viewership is also 17% above the trailing four week average of 672,000 viewers, 21% higher than both the July 2025 average and the third quarter average from last year, and as always, these figures don't include those who streamed the show live on HBO MAX.

There was more good news in the 18-49 demographic as well, as "Dynamite" would post a 0.15 number, the joint-highest number posted in the demographic so far this year. This marks a 25% increase on Beach Break's 0.12 number, and is 36% above the trailing four week average number of 0.11. This week's number was also good enough to have "Dynamite" rank joint-second for the night in the prime time cable rankings alongside an hour of FOX News, only being beaten by the WNBA game that aired on the USA Network which posted a 0.17 number.

AEW will be looking to keep this hot streak going with the July 22 episode of "Dynamite," which will be the final Wednesday night offering from the company before the Redemption pay-per-view on July 26.