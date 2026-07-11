AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/8/2026

The stars, and the fans of All Elite Wrestling had to withstand the extreme heat in Clearwater, Florida on July 8 as the annual Beach Break edition of "AEW Dynamite" took place. Despite the heat reportedly putting some people in a foul mood, Kenny Omega left the event with a big smile on his face as he won his second AEW World Championship from MJF. Kyle Fletcher was also successful in taking the AEW International Championship from Konosuke Takeshita, and Willow Nightingale made her surprise return from injury to win the Casino Gauntlet Match that determined who would face Thekla at AEW Redemption 2026.

The decision to have Omega's match with MJF moved from pay-per-view to television confused some fans, but it paid off in the TV ratings. According to Wrestlenomics, with data provided by The Programming Insider, the Beach Break edition of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 773,000 viewers, marking a 22% increase from the July 1 episode which averaged 634,000 viewers, and is the highest average viewership for "Dynamite" since the Blood and Guts special in 2024. This week's viewership is also 26% above the trailing four week average, which currently sits at 614,000 viewers, and as usual, these figures don't include those who streamed the show on HBO MAX.

There was even more good news for AEW in both the 18-49 and 25-54 demographics. For the 18-49 demo, "Dynamite" posted a 0.12 number, a 33% increase on the previous week's 0.09 number, and 20% above the trailing four week average of 0.10. This was enough for "Dynamite" to rank fourth for the night in the prime time cable rankings, with the coverage of Major League Baseball winning the night. In the 25-54 demo, "Dynamite" actually finished second behind the MLB as the show posted a 0.20 number, while the baseball posted a 0.26.