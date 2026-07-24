Victoria Crawford (FKA Alicia Fox) Reportedly Released By TNA

The list of TNA departures continues to grow as Victoria Crawford (formerly known as WWE's Alicia Fox) reportedly exited the company this week.

"TNA Wrestling has come to terms on the release of Victoria Crawford, effective immediately," TNA stated in an announcement obtained by the Wrestling Observer. "We wish her the best in her future endeavors."

Crawford joined TNA in the spring of 2025, with Tessa Blanchard and Mila Moore emerging as allies to her in the months following. Together, the three later became known as the Diamond Collective and set their sights on the Knockouts Tag Team Championships.

Crawford and Moore unsuccessfully challenged The IInpsiration for the titles at TNA Final Resolution in December. The pair, plus Blanchard, then bounced back with a couple of trios wins on "TNA Impact." Their last in-ring outing as a threesome saw them face Rosemary, Mara Sade, and a returning Allie on the April 30 edition of "Impact."

Blanchard left TNA in June after opting to dedicate herself "100%" to CMLL. Whether Crawford's respective exit came as a result of a personal request or a decision solely made by TNA is currently unclear. Her last match under the TNA banner pitted her and Moore against Rosemary and Allie on May 14. Moore has since come aboard to the Order 4 faction, led by TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali, as its new Secretary of Strategic Affairs.

Crawford's post-TNA moves have yet to be seen, though based on her social media posts, the former WWE Divas Champion is open to taking on match, seminar, appearance, and podcast bookings.