Backstage Report On Status Of Steve Maclin, Sami Callihan & More TNA Departures

It's been a month of overhaul at TNA, with several notable names departing the promotion, both onscreen like Steve Maclin, and offscreen like Sami Callihan. And this past week, they were joined by the Canadian tag team Sinner & Saint, aka Travis Williams and Judas Icarus. Fightful Select confirms that Williams and Icarus' releases came after the duo asked to be let go, similar to Maclin. The duo was said to be well liked backstage at TNA, but were seldom seen on television, having last wrestled a match on "TNA Impact" back in March, a move that surprised many within the promotion.

While no news was provided on Williams and Icarus' next moves, more details were provided on Callihan and Maclin. In regards to Callihan, it was confirmed that the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion had been working backstage at recent AEW TV tapings following his TNA departure. However, it was indicated that Callihan had not signed with AEW, but was instead working with the promotion on a trial basis. It's believed that if things go well, Callihan could receive more producer work from AEW, and could possibly secure a long-term contract.

As for Maclin, it has been confirmed that preliminary discussions have occurred between Maclin and AEW. More details have yet to be uncovered regarding these discussions, and it remains unclear whether Maclin will sign a contract with the promotion, when he would debut, and whether he would debut in either AEW or Ring of Honor. Should Maclin put pen to paper, it would reunite him with his wife, Deonna Purrazzo, who is the current Ring of Honor Women's Pure Champion, though a recent injury at an ROH taping has called her status into question.