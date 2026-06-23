ROH Title Defense Ends Early After Deonna Purrazzo Suffers Apparent Injury

After a month away, Ring of Honor returned to their home base of WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida for another set of HonorClub tapings. Unfortunately, coming out of it, the promotion is holding its breath regarding the status of Ring of Honor Women's Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo. Taking to X Monday evening, user Jacob Cohen, who attended the tapings, revealed that Purrazzo's title defense against former TNA star Steph De Lander was stopped and ruled a no contest after Purrazzo was hurt during a spot on the floor. No details provided regarding what injury Purrazzo suffered, and Purrazzo herself has yet to comment on the situation.

Deonna got hurt on a spot on the floor The match was ruled a no contest and Deonna was helped to the back Hopefully she's ok — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) June 23, 2026

There is never a good time for an injury, but an extended time on the shelf would be a big blow for Purrazzo. After an uneventful start to 2025 in AEW, Purrazzo found her footing when she returned to ROH in the fall, participating in the tournament to crown the first ever ROH Women's Pure Champion. After defeating Trish Adora in the first round and Queen Aminata by forfeit in the second round, Purrazzo defeated Billie Starks in the finals to become the first ever Women's Pure Champion at ROH Final Battle. She has since successfully defended the championship five times, with her sixth defense against CMLL luchadora Olympia scheduled to air this Thursday on HonorClub.

Purrazzo has also remained active outside of ROH, and recently co-produced the independent wrestling event Battle for the Brave with her husband, former TNA wrestler Steve Maclin. Purrazzo was also slated to compete against Canadian wrestler Liiza Hall at PRODUCE's inaugural show on June 29. Given this potential injury, it remains unclear whether Purrazzo will still be able to compete.