Tony Khan Announces Regular Ring Of Honor Studio Tapings

When it was first revealed that Ring of Honor would be holding a television taping at WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida, speculation began immediately regarding whether AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan would be holding ROH TV tapings in this location for the foreseeable future. That speculation grew when Dave Meltzer revealed the tapings were seen as an experiment, and if things went well, ROH would be calling WJCT Studios its home.

As it turned out, it only took a few hours of taping matches for Khan to determine that the experiment had worked. An X user who attended the ROH tapings on Sunday revealed that Khan came out during the back end of the tapings to announce that Jacksonville was now the new home of Ring of Honor. He further confirmed that ROH would return to WJCT Studios on March 22 for their next set of tapings.

Scoop #21 Tony Khan has officially confirmed Jacksonville is the new home of Ring Of Honor! ROH will return in just 3 weeks! pic.twitter.com/gNVDuNxEHr — Jaycob (@Jaycob) March 1, 2026

WJCT represents the first time ROH has had a permanent home of sorts during Khan's ownership of the promotion since 2023, when the initial "ROH on HonorClub" tapings took place at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. With a few exceptions, ROH TV tapings have since taken place either before or after episodes of "AEW Dynamite" or "AEW Collision." Khan made no indication over whether these tapings now taking place in one setting was a sign of a new ROH TV deal, which some had also speculated about.

As these shows have yet to air on HonorClub, it is unconfirmed how much ground these TV tapings will cover. However, as ROH taped 34 matches yesterday and plan to return in three weeks time, it strongly suggests the promotion will be taping 3 shows per taping going forward.