Backstage Report On Upcoming ROH Taping, Future Plans

Since 2026 began, Tony Khan has been acquisition mode for both AEW and Ring of Honor, either announcing or reportedly signing talents such as Alec Price, Clark Connors, Jake Doyle, Jordan Oliver, Lena Kross, Mascara Dorada, Persephone, Tommaso Ciampa, The Rascalz, and The IInspiration. The large amount of signings, and rumors of other moves being in the works, have led to many wondering what the signings could mean, particularly when it comes to the future of Ring of Honor, which has long sought a TV deal.

While Khan may still be in search of said TV deal for ROH, he does at least have some plans to differentiate the promotion's TV schedule from AEW. Fightful Select reports that ROH is currently scheduled to hold a TV taping at WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida on March 1. Talents had been made aware of these tapings over the past several weeks, and it has been indicated that WJCT Studios could be the home of ROH TV going forward, though that's not confirmed.

This would be a change in approach for ROH TV tapings, which over the last several years had been done before or after tapings for "AEW Dynamite" or "AEW Collision." At times under Khan's stewardship, ROH has had its own tapings separate from "Dynamite" and "Collision," including the first four episodes of "ROH on HonorClub" being taped out of Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. This, however, would mark the first time ROH would have a permanent home venue since Khan purchased the promotion in March 2022.

While all indications are that Jacksonville will become ROH's home turf, it appears the WJCT Studios were not the promotion's first choice for venue. That would instead be Daily's Place, with speculation dating back years that ROH could use the venue, which served as AEW's home base during the COVID-19 pandemic. That would not be suitable now, however, as Daily's Place is currently undergoing renovations, which are expected to continue until at least 2027.