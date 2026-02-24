Additional Details On Upcoming ROH Studio Taping

On Monday, news emerged that Ring of Honor would be holding TV tapings at WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida on March 1. Naturally, this led to many questions regarding whether ROH was getting a new TV deal, or if this was a sign that the promotion would be looking to tape in one location going forward, as opposed to holding tapings before or after "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision."

On Tuesday's edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer attempted to answer some of these questions, revealing that this could be the start of something new for ROH, should the tapings on March 1 go off without a hitch.

"This is an experiment," Meltzer said. "The idea is that if it goes well, this will be where all the ROH tapings will be done, at the studio, which is right by the Jaguars office, which is where Tony Khan works from. So it's basically a TV studio in downtown Jacksonville. And...the idea is to no longer tape the ROH shows on Wednesday or Saturday, a lot of times it's been Saturday.

"And I mean, that will make for...it's easier because there's a lot of tapings coming up that are double tapings...not all of them, but there's a lot of tapings coming up where they're going to tape the Wednesday and the Saturday show on Wednesday night. And that doesn't leave any time for Ring of Honor tapings, unless you want to do...I mean, it's already a four hour show. But that's the idea."

Meltzer speculated that, should March 1 be a success, ROH would do one to two tapings a month, taping three to four episodes at a time. He also speculated that AEW was looking to capture the vibe of old school studio wrestling, as done by promotions during the territory days.

