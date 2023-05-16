ROH TV Tapings To Take Place After AEW Collision On Saturday Nights

While it hasn't officially been confirmed yet, AEW looks set to debut a third weekly show as part of a new deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. Reportedly called "AEW Collision," the new show will take place on Saturdays and potentially feature the second coming of CM Punk. However, it could also affect the way AEW produces other programming that's affiliated with the promotion.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, ROH TV tapings will also take place on Saturdays, right after "Collision." ROH tapings have typically been held on Saturdays in the past, so not much has changed in that regard. That being said, it remains to be seen if ROH's weekly show will be affected by the new setup, as previous sessions have been shot at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Elsewhere, "AEW Rampage" will still be filmed on Wednesdays following "AEW Dynamite" and some dark matches. As of this writing, there has been no word about "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" returning following their apparent cancelations; however, "Rampage" is expected to be used as a show to showcase up-and-coming talent moving forward.

Meltzer also claimed that AEW's new TV deal will give WBD exclusive rights to all of the company's products. Recently, it was reported that the TV deal could also affect AEW pay-per-views, with them potentially moving over to a WBD streaming service such as MAX or Discovery+, as opposed to the outlets that are currently used to host them. Furthermore, a streaming deal could potentially lead to an increase in the number of PPV events that AEW puts on each year.