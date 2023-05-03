New AEW TV Deal With WBD Reportedly Expected Soon Following Demise Of Dark, Elevation

Things are happening by the bunches in AEW right now. "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" appear to be coming to an end, tickets are moving quickly for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium this August, and CM Punk is reportedly set to return to the promotion in June for an alleged new TV show, "AEW Collision."

And with "Collision" comes some more good news. Fightful Select is reporting that an altered version of AEW's current TV deal with Warner Brothers Discovery, or possibly even a new deal altogether, is expected to be announced sometime in May. A date to look for is May 17, when Warner Brothers Discovery will hold its annual upfront.