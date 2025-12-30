AEW's Deonna Purrazzo Reflects On 'Crappy' Year Capped Off By ROH Title Win

At the start of 2025, Deonna Purrazzo competed in some high-profile matches for All Elite Wrestling, including a singles bout against former AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm and a four-way TBS Championship eliminator. Now at the end of the year, Purrazzo is a regular fixture in Ring of Honor, with the brand new ROH Pure Women's Championship strapped around her waist. In between, though, came a rough stretch of time for Purrazzo, one that admittedly left her questioning her place in the professional wrestling industry, and at times, absent from in-ring competition.

During an interview with "Gabby AF," Purrazzo opened up about the rocky months that preceded her ROH title win, which materialized at Final Battle. "I've really had to go back to my roots and go back to the indies because I felt like I wasn't getting enough reps," Purrazzo said. "And when I was getting reps, I wasn't confident in myself and I wasn't putting out the best version of The Virtuosa that I could. I just think throughout the year I've really had to grind and mow around in the s*** so I can get to the top.

"It was a really defeating year in terms of is there a place for The Virtuosa in this new wrestling landscape, in this new company," she continued. "I think that the Pure Women's Championship is definitely my style of wrestling. Ring of Honor is my heart and my soul, so to see where this women's division is, and now to be a part of leading it, is really special and has made all of the trials and tribulations this year, the doubt, the worry, and the insecurity worth it."

From March until August, Purrazzo's presence on AEW-ROH programming ranged from nonexistent to limited, with only a handful of matches making it to the air. After resurfacing at ROH Death Before Dishonor on August 29, however, Purrazzo's presence noticeably increased, culminating with her win in the finals of the ROH Pure Women's Championship tournament on December 5.