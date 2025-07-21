Backstage Update On AEW Contract Of Former TNA Knockouts World Champ Deonna Purrazzo

Deonna Purrazzo has worked in TNA, WWE, and now AEW, but fans of the famous grapplers have been left wondering where the former Knockouts Champion could be.

According to Fightful Select, Purrazzo is signed with AEW through 2026, and is merely absent from programming because of logistical issues. Purrazzo was one of the women whp were announced for the tournament to crown the first ROH Women's Pure Champion, but injuries to other members of the tournament have led to a delay. Many of the participants had been announced by May 25th. Purrazzo was not brought to Dallas for All In weekend, as she had no booking on either Supercard of Honor or All In 2025. As it stands, Purrazzo has not wrestled for AEW since a June 21 ROH taping, where she defeated Rachel Ellering in a Pure Rules match. It aired on July 10. When it comes to AEW proper, Purrazzo has not wrestled since February, when she lost to Harley Cameron on "Dynamite." While Purrazzo has not been active on AEW TV, she has been regularly competing at independent events.

Purrazzo spent time in WWE NXT from 2018 until 2020, a time during which the former STARDOM star felt frustrated by WWE's handling of her bookings. Purrazzo first appeared in AEW for a one-off appearance in 2022, joining the company officially in 2024. Her 2024 debut was met with unfortunate fan reactions, mostly of the body-shaming variety, that still stick with the former ROH Women's World Champion to this day.