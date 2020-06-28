Deonna Purrazzo made her WWE main roster debut in a match against Asuka during the December 16 episode of RAW, last year. She made several more appearances at WWE's Red Brand after this, before finally being released by the company in April earlier this year. However her dream of making a RAW debut almost didn't come true, and Purrazzo was ready to quit the company just before she was called up to the Main Roster.

Deonna Purrazzo recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet where she talked about things like the reason she joined Impact Wrestling. During the interview, the former WWE star revealed that the company had actually offered her a new contract towards the end of 2019 but she declined the proposal due to her frustrations.

"I was offered a contract renewal and I turned it down because I am not doing anything creatively here," Purrazzo said. "I am just killing myself day in, day out, training. I now have injuries I didn't have before here. What is the point [of all this]? I am not gonna re-sign for three years or five years. I didn't even look at the contract so I didn't know what it was."

After turning down the offer for a new contract, Deonna Purrazzo set down with officials to discuss her future and asked if they had any plans for her.

"I sat down with some people after that meeting and I said 'Look, I need to know what is in store for me creatively, and if there is nothing then that's fine, but I just need someone to be honest with me about it because all I want to do is work and all I have wanted my entire life is to work for this company. So, if I am going to be invested in, then I am gonna invest 110% in whatever I am doing but if that's not in the cards for me then someone just needs to say it. So I can explore elsewhere.'"

Once it was confirmed that the creative did not have anything in store for her, Deonna Purrazzo had made her mind and wrote an email asking for her release. However, The Virtuosa decided to wait a week before sending out the request and things changed just before that.

"So I had wrote the email and I was like 'Well, I will send it on Monday because it's a new week [and] we are going on Christmas break whatever. We will see what happens,'" Deonna Purrazzo recalled. "That maybe was like Monday. So, I was going to send it the next Monday, and then Friday it was like 'You and Chelsea [Green] are going to RAW' and I was like 'Oh, well I guess am not going to send this while I am at RAW.'"

Deonna Purrazzo ended up staying in WWE for a few more months before being released. She has since joined Impact Wrestling, and the former WWE star made her in-ring debut for Impact this week, defeating Alisha Edwards in a singles match. The company has confirmed that Purrazzo will be challenging the Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace for her title at the Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 18.

Deonna Purrazzo's full interview with Chris Van Vliet can be seen below:



