Sami Callihan Details TNA Departure

It was a chaotic week for TNA Wrestling, as it was revealed on Wednesday that the company was undergoing "workforce reduction," which led to the departures of multiple names backstage. Among those included head of creative Tommy Dreamer, as well as producer Sami Callihan.

Callihan spoke on "Busted Open Radio" about his firing, which he explained blindsided him, as he believed he was getting a phone call about taking over for Dreamer in creative. He explained he had just woken up to the news about Dreamer after working until the early hours of the morning to get things ready for Slammiversary. Callihan said that many on the roster texted him and thought it was "finally his time."

"Within five minutes of me waking up and getting all of those text messages, I got a notification in my email, 'Hey, we need to have a conference call at 1,'" he said. "In my mind, I was like, 'Oh, s***. I'm getting added to creative. This is what I've been lobbying for for years. This is what, maybe not all of them, but a lot of major people on the roster at TNA has been lobbying for, for years. It's what I had dangled in front of my face from another administration before this current administration...' I looked at who was in the meeting and I was like, 'Hm. Why would that person be in the meeting? Why would that person be in the meeting?' So, I started [thinking], 'Oh. I might be actually getting fired.'"

Callihan said he got on the Zoom call and was told they were "going to have to part ways." He said he "went off," and stated his case, as he believes he's given his life to TNA, despite there being multiple times where he could have left.