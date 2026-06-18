Tommy Dreamer Discusses Emotional TNA Exit: 'I Did My Best For You'

It has been a whirlwind of a week for TNA Wrestling and those behind-the-scenes, after it was revealed Wednesday by the company that it was going through "workforce reduction," leading to the departures of multiple names. One of those names is now-former TNA head of creative, Tommy Dreamer, who worked on-and-off for the company for around 10 years.

Dreamer announced his departure from TNA during an emotional segment on "Busted Open Radio." Through tears, Dreamer spoke about the "24-hour job," and how he loved going to work.

"It's just at this time we just need to take a break and I want to thank everybody for watching the show, supporting me," Dreamer said. "I'll be okay... It's just the way it has to be right now... I want to thank Anthem and TNA and for the real wrestling fans for supporting. If you went to a TNA event and you had a good time, that's all I asked for. I just want to be a wrestler and I was always thrust into these positions and I did my best and I did my best for you."

Dreamer said that when his mother died, keeping himself busy working for TNA helped him navigate the saddest time of his life. He explained during the pandemic, he'd drive 15 hours, sometimes by himself, to go to work, because he loved the people he worked for.

"I hope TNA will be okay," he said. "I'm going to avoid my phone for a little bit. I'm crying because I loved going to work and I love the people I worked with. There's a lot of really special people. I created so many moments."