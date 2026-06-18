Tommy Dreamer Discusses Emotional TNA Exit: 'I Did My Best For You'
It has been a whirlwind of a week for TNA Wrestling and those behind-the-scenes, after it was revealed Wednesday by the company that it was going through "workforce reduction," leading to the departures of multiple names. One of those names is now-former TNA head of creative, Tommy Dreamer, who worked on-and-off for the company for around 10 years.
Dreamer announced his departure from TNA during an emotional segment on "Busted Open Radio." Through tears, Dreamer spoke about the "24-hour job," and how he loved going to work.
"It's just at this time we just need to take a break and I want to thank everybody for watching the show, supporting me," Dreamer said. "I'll be okay... It's just the way it has to be right now... I want to thank Anthem and TNA and for the real wrestling fans for supporting. If you went to a TNA event and you had a good time, that's all I asked for. I just want to be a wrestler and I was always thrust into these positions and I did my best and I did my best for you."
Dreamer said that when his mother died, keeping himself busy working for TNA helped him navigate the saddest time of his life. He explained during the pandemic, he'd drive 15 hours, sometimes by himself, to go to work, because he loved the people he worked for.
"I hope TNA will be okay," he said. "I'm going to avoid my phone for a little bit. I'm crying because I loved going to work and I love the people I worked with. There's a lot of really special people. I created so many moments."
Changes Come Ahead of Slammiversary
The departures of Dreamer and others, including producer Sami Callihan, and talents like Tessa Blanchard and Steve Maclin, come right before TNA Slammiversary on June 28, which will take place during a packed weekend of wrestling, which includes big WWE and AEW events like Forbidden Door. With the show being right around the corner, Dreamer's creative work ahead of his departure from TNA will no doubt be featured.
"I hope you enjoy Slammiversary," Dreamer told the fans. "I hope you enjoy every episode. I know I'll be rooting from afar. It's going to be hard, but Slammiversary is going to be a hell of a show, and I'll be watching it from the sidelines."
Dreamer said he wasn't going to pat himself on the back, as he more so sees his success in others he's influenced and worked with. He explained there was no reason to be bitter or angry, as there are many moving pieces behind the scenes in TNA right now.
"I'm sad because it's over, but I'm blessed that it happened," he said. "Whatever happens next for me, it's cool, and if it's not, it's okay, too... It's going to be hard. I've seriously, hours and hours spent. It's a 24/7 job and nobody understands the job until you have the job."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.