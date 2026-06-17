TNA Producer & Former World Champion Sami Callihan Gone From The Company

Another departure from TNA Wrestling was reported on Wednesday amidst what the company is calling a "workforce reduction" in an official statement. According to a new report, a producer and former Impact World Champion is also leaving TNA.

PWInsider Elite reported on Wednesday, just before TNA released a press release, that Sami Callihan is also leaving the company. Callihan had been working as a producer after he retired from in-ring competition following a loss to current TNA World Champion Mike Santana at TNA Emergence 2025. The pair faced off in a Baltimore Street Fight. Callihan had just returned to the company as a surprise the year prior.

"Thought I was getting called today to be offered a position in creative... nope," Callihan confirmed in a post to X (formerly Twitter.) "I've parted ways with TNA."

Callihan worked for TNA, when it was still known as Impact Wrestling, from 2017 to 2023. He held the Impact World Championship from October 2019 to January 2020. Callihan also worked in a variety of other companies during his time in the ring, including a stint in WWE, Lucha Underground, MLW, ROH, and more.

Thought I was getting called today to be offered a position in creative... nope. I've parted ways with TNA. Oh well... onward to the next adventure. Check out my company @PWRevolver pic.twitter.com/Se0Bc66t0O — Sami Callihan (@TheSamiCallihan) June 17, 2026

On Wednesday, it was revealed TNA creative head Tommy Dreamer would be departing the company. According to TNA's statement, it was a mutual decision between parties. Earlier this week, it was reported Tessa Blanchard had requested her release and was granted it, which TNA confirmed. Steve Maclin, Myla Grace, and Dani Luna were also recently granted their releases from the company.

The departures and creative reshuffling comes at a busy time for the company, ahead of TNA Slammiversary on June 28. The event will feature on a packed weekend of wrestling, where big WWE, "WWE NXT," and AEW x NJPW shows will also take place.