Tony Khan Comments On Former World Champion MJF's Absence From AEW Revolution Card

Tony Khan has discussed MJF's absence from AEW television and when he could be back in action.

"The Salt of the Earth" has disappeared from AEW since his match with Kenny Omega at "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break," where he lost the AEW World Championship. Khan said in the pre-Redemption presser that MJF is taking a break after being involved in some "hard-hitting" matches.

"MJF was in a very hard-hitting match with Kenny Omega, was in some very hard-hitting matches, and has been an incredible fighting champion in 2026, doing something very different than in his previous time as champion before 2026. MJF's been out on TV, on pay-per-view, even on house shows, fighting in big matches. And MJF is not a nice guy. He's not a nice person, but he's a great wrestler, and we love having him as a part of AEW when he's healthy and fit to compete," said Khan.

The AEW CEO further praised the former World Champion, stating how he has had a great 2026. He hopes MJF will be back soon, revealing that the injuries that have kept MJF out aren't serious.

"So, in MJF's case, I absolutely think he's been one of the great things about AEW in 2026, and I'm looking forward to MJF's return to AEW when he's back, which he will be back very soon, I'm sure. And I'm grateful that the injuries he sustained are nothing that would keep him out really long term because, as you know, there are other times in the sport, contrary to this, where people have injuries, and they can alter careers sometimes. So I'm glad he's going to be okay because he's a very important wrestler in AEW," concluded Khan.

Khan said that he hopes MJF can stay healthy and enjoy a long career, adding that he doesn't want him to suffer the same fate as other stars whose careers have been cut short by injuries. The AEW boss didn't reveal the nature of MJF's injury, but the former AEW World Champion had reportedly suffered a knee injury in early June.