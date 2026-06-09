AEW World Champion MJF Provides Update On Knee Injury

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman confirmed on Tuesday via a social media post that he is indeed injured, though he hopes he doesn't have to take any time away from the ring. MJF took to Instagram to post a video explanation of what's going on with him, from his Nordic Wave cold plunge tub, which he promoted throughout the video, to confirm he hyperextended his left knee on Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite," where he opened the show with a title defense.

"I hyper-extended it in a match against Rush, who is a bad person. I think we can all agree on that," MJF said. "This match happened on Wednesday, it is now, I believe, Tuesday, and my inflammation in my knee has drastically gone down. Obviously, there's still a s*** ton of inflammation and pain, but being honest with myself, without this cold plunge, I do believe it would have took me a lot longer to start feeling like myself."

The champion said he believed the cold plunge tub is going to be a big part of ensuring he doesn't have to take any time off. He said that's not only good for his career, but for all of AEW, from ticket sales to ratings.

MJF and Rush opened the June 3 episode of "Dynamite" with a no count out match. The following day, the champion was pulled from an independent booking due to a reported injury. Beyond Wrestling confirmed in its post that MJF had hyperextended his knee, but Tuesday was the first time fans heard it from the champion himself.

The champion is still expected to be on "Dynamite." According to Dave Meltzer, his creative plans for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, which have yet to be revealed, are also not in danger.