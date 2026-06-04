AEW World Champion MJF Pulled From Indie Booking Due To Injury

Last night on "AEW Dynamite," MJF retained the AEW World Championship against Rush in a No Count Out Match, and though he escaped with the victory, he picked up an injury that will cause him to miss time in the ring.

This Friday, MJF was scheduled to compete against Bobby Orlando at Beyond Wrestling's Break The Walls Down in Cranston, Rhode Island. However, on Thursday, Friedman informed Beyond Wrestling that he will be unable to compete at the show after injuring his knee against Rush.

"Unfortunately @The_MJF hyperextended his knee during his match last night & is not medically cleared to travel or compete. He will not be in Cranston tomorrow night but assured me he will wrestle for Beyond Wrestling as soon as his schedule allows. We wish him a speedy recovery."

Unfortunately @The_MJF hyperextended his knee during his match last night & is not medically cleared to travel or compete. He will not be in Cranston tomorrow night but assured me he will wrestle for Beyond Wrestling as soon as his schedule allows. We wish him a speedy recovery. — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) June 4, 2026

Although the AEW World Champion promised Beyond Wrestling that he will compete for them once he's healthy, his match against Bobby Orlando was going to be his last appearance on the independent wrestling scene in America for the foreseeable future. Earlier this week, MJF claimed that he's shifting all of his attention to AEW going forward, and came to this decision after losing the world title to Darby Allin in April. Additionally, MJF was intending to put the AEW World Championship on the line against Orlando.

Earlier this year, MJF stated that he was finally feeling healthy again following the torn labrum he suffered near the end of 2023. Hopefully the knee injury MJF suffered on Wednesday is not as severe, but there's currently no update on the timeline for his return.