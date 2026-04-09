AEW World Champion MJF Discusses Finally Being 100% For Kenny Omega Match

In the lead up to AEW Dynasty this weekend, much has been made about Kenny Omega's health over the last few years, which saw him miss significant time due to multiple injuries, and then a life-threatening battle with diverticulitis. The latter issue played a role in Omega's first match with AEW Men's World Champion MJF in 2023, a match MJF won to set the record for longest AEW title reign. But as bad of shape as Omega was in at the time, it's easy to forget that MJF himself was also dealing with woes heading into it.

Appearing on "The Adam Friedland Show" to promote his rematch with Omega this Sunday at AEW Dynasty, MJF touched upon the shoulder injury he suffered during the back half of his first World Title run. Though many had presumed that MJF had suffered the injury after the Omega match, MJF revealed that he was actually injured going into the match, meaning their upcoming Dynasty match will be the first time Omega and MJF have shared the ring and been fully healthy while doing so.

"This was a couple of years ago, the first time I held this title, and my shoulder was fried bro," MJF said. "My AC joint was completely torn. It was before the match. I had torn it before the match in a different match, I can't remember who it was against. And I wasn't going to f*****g tell anybody. So I wrestled Kenny Omega with an entirely torn rotator cuff and AC joint.

"And oddly enough, Kenny Omega was wrestling me, he was a week away from being on death's door because of diverticulitis. And we had one of the greatest matches of all time, like, in the history of my company. And now we're about to wrestle again, and we're both actually 100%, which is great, and I'm going to beat the f*****g s**t out of him."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Adam Friedland Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription