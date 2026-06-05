Report: AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Creative Plans 'Not In Jeopardy' Due To MJF Injury

Despite successfully defending his AEW Men's World Championship against Rush on the June 3 episode of "AEW Dynamite," there was a big concern surrounding MJF's health after the show. It was reported that the current champion had hyperextended his knee at some point during the match with Rush, which inevitably forced him to pull out of a match against Bobby Orlando for Beyond Wrestling.

Considering that he wasn't medically cleared to travel, let alone compete at Beyond Wrestling's show, some AEW fans have questioned whether MJF will be healthy enough to defend his title at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Bryan Alvarez has already reported that injury is real but shouldn't be too serious, and that report has been echoed by Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer claimed that MJF's knee is swollen and the champion is in some pain, but he has been told that MJF is, in the words of an AEW source, "one million percent doing what is scheduled for San Jose," and any creative plans are not in any real jeopardy.

Meltzer made sure to note that he is not aware of what MJF is doing at Forbidden Door as of yet, or in any scheduled TV plans have to be altered in the case that he isn't medically cleared to wrestle weekly. MJF has already had to tell Mark Briscoe that he isn't getting a shot at the title despite Briscoe's consistently calling him out, and Andrade El Idolo has also thrown his name in the mix due to not being happy with Don Callis wanting to work with MJF on a more regular basis. There is still a month left until Forbidden Door, and with stars from both CMLL and New Japan Pro Wrestling being involved in the show, MJF's next challenger could come from any corner of the globe.