AEW Reportedly Hoping Legitimate MJF Injury Suffered On Dynamite Isn't Serious

Current AEW World Champion MJF was back in action this week on the June 3 episode of "AEW Dynamite," where he successfully defended his beloved "Triple B" against Rush. However, the "Salt of the Earth" didn't come out of the match unscathed.

During the match with Rush, MJF hyperextended his knee to the point where he has had to pull out of an upcoming match for Beyond Wrestling against Bobby Orlando, a match that MJF claimed would be his final independent appearance for a very long time. Beyond Wrestling stated that MJF was not medically cleared to compete or travel, causing some fans to wonder the severity of his injury. Bryan Alvarez on the Wrestling Observer gave an update on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he said "MJF injury is legit but they're hoping it's not serious."

Beyond Wrestling also noted that MJF will make up for missing this weekend's show in the future when his schedule allows him to. MJF doesn't have a match booked outside of the now postponed bout with Bobby Orlando, but if his injury is serious enough to the point where he could miss a lengthy period of action, a number of challengers will be eager to step up and take his place.

Both Mark Briscoe and Andrade El Idolo declared their intentions to challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship on this week's "Dynamite," with MJF outright refusing Briscoe's challenge. Will Ospreay, Brody King, and Swerve Strickland are the only men left in this year's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, meaning that one of them will challenge for the AEW World Championship at AEW All In London this August, whether they will meet MJF at Wembley Stadium is now up in the air. On top of all those names, Kenny Omega was also cheated out of the title back at AEW Dynasty, and he will certainly want to step up and be the world champion again if called upon.