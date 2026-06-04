MJF Escapes No Count Out Match With AEW World Title

MJF is still AEW World Champion after a No Count Out match against Rush to open "AEW Dynamite." The stipulation was added after the pair had a backstage confrontation earlier in the day that got physical. After racking up a win streak, Rush challenged MJF last week.

The champion spit in Rush's face to start off, but was then taken out by a dive over the top rope. Rush choked MJF with a cable on the outside, but was sent face-first into a chair with a drop toehold by MJF. The challenger sent MJF over the ring barricade with a back body drop. MJF removed a turnbuckle pad and went to throw Rush into it, but the referee blocked him. When Rush pushed the ref out of the way, MJF was able to counter and send Rush into the steel, causing him to bleed.

Rush got back to his feet in an attempt to battle back, and sent MJF into the turnbuckle as well. The pair battled back and forth, and Rush hit a straight jacket piledriver onto the ring apron. During the match's only commercial break, Rush was checked out by a doctor at ringside and when it looked as though the match would be called, "El Toro Blanco" was adamant things continue. Commentary said that Rush had a dislocated shoulder, but popped it back in himself.

Rush hit the Bull's Horns, but MJF kicked out. Back on the outside, MJF moved out of the way of a dropkick, and Rush sent himself through the ring barricade. MJF nailed his challenger with a tombstone piledriver on the broken barricade piece. Rush countered the Heat-Seeker in the ring, but MJF locked in a hammerlock cross face. Rush managed to flip off the champion before passing out in the hold for MJF to retain.