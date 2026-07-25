The Colons Reflect On Favorite WWE Opponents

As veterans of the pro wrestling business, Primo and Epico Colon have faced a diverse, laundry list of opponents. A few stand out in their minds, though.

While appearing on "Going Ringside," the Colon cousins pinpointed the favorite foes of their respective in-ring careers. For Primo, memories of working with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio remain particularly fond.

"There's a long list of guys, but I appreciate every opponent I've been in the ring with. It's not an easy life, but if you love what you do and you do what you love, you're not working a day in your life. But to tell you, I've wrestled Rey Mysterio," Primo said. "Well, I was 19 at the time, so I was nervous as, I know you can't cuss here. I was nervous. It was definitely an eye-opening moment where I realized all right, this is the time. I got to sink or swim, and luckily, I was able to swim."

Primo further described Mysterio as a "class act," both in the ring and behind the scenes. Despite all his accolades, Primo also attests that Mysterio has maintained his humbleness.

"If anybody has a problem with Rey Mysterio, then they got to look at themselves in the mirror," he added.

Under the WWE banner, Primo and Mysterio crossed paths in a number of tag team matches on television and live events. In the World Wrestling Council, they battled over the WWC Junior Heavyweight Championship as well.