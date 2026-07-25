The Colons Reflect On Favorite WWE Opponents
As veterans of the pro wrestling business, Primo and Epico Colon have faced a diverse, laundry list of opponents. A few stand out in their minds, though.
While appearing on "Going Ringside," the Colon cousins pinpointed the favorite foes of their respective in-ring careers. For Primo, memories of working with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio remain particularly fond.
"There's a long list of guys, but I appreciate every opponent I've been in the ring with. It's not an easy life, but if you love what you do and you do what you love, you're not working a day in your life. But to tell you, I've wrestled Rey Mysterio," Primo said. "Well, I was 19 at the time, so I was nervous as, I know you can't cuss here. I was nervous. It was definitely an eye-opening moment where I realized all right, this is the time. I got to sink or swim, and luckily, I was able to swim."
Primo further described Mysterio as a "class act," both in the ring and behind the scenes. Despite all his accolades, Primo also attests that Mysterio has maintained his humbleness.
"If anybody has a problem with Rey Mysterio, then they got to look at themselves in the mirror," he added.
Under the WWE banner, Primo and Mysterio crossed paths in a number of tag team matches on television and live events. In the World Wrestling Council, they battled over the WWC Junior Heavyweight Championship as well.
Epico Recalls Encounters With The Big Show
When looking back on his own match catalog, Epico echoed Primo's sentiments about Mysterio being a memorable opponent. Some of WWE's big men and tag team specialists stood out too.
"For me, just getting the opportunity to show the ring with guys like Big Show, who was here yesterday, Kane, Rey Mysterio," Epico said. "As a tag team, to wrestle with the Dudley Boyz."
Expanding upon his experience wrestling The Big Show, Epico noted that just like he appears to fans on television, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion could be "intimidating." After many encounters, though, the Colons now consider the Big Show, also known as Paul Wight, as a good friend.
"That guy is so freaking big. When he lays it in, he lays it in," Epico said. "It's welt marks from here to here. He's such an incredible performer. He's one of the greatest athletes even at his size. He can do anything. Does he need to? No. Can he? Of course he can. On top of that, he's just one of our closest friends in this business. So every time I get in the ring with him, it's an awesome experience for me."
Epico and The Big Show met in the ring on about two dozen occasions, one of which saw the latter team with the Great Khali to take down the Colons in quick fashion on "WWE Raw" in 2012. As Los Matadores and The Shining Stars, Primo and Epico faced The Big Show once more in a string of two-on-one handicap matches.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Going Ringside" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.