Keith Lee Remains Undefeated (Video), WWE NXT Show Postponed Due To Hurricane, NXT Post-Show Video

- Keith Lee remains undefeated after his win over Kona Reeves on last night's WWE NXT episode. Above is video from the match and below are post-show comments from Reeves. Reeves talks to Sarah Schreiber and says he has no regrets. Reeves says he took Lee to the limit, which shows he's not so limitless after all. Reeves then indicates he's not done with Lee.

- Tonight's NXT live event scheduled for Jacksonville, Florida has been postponed due to Hurricane Michael at the request of the Jacksonville National Guard. The makeup date for the show is Friday, November 30.

- Below is this week's NXT Post-Show with footage of NXT North American Champion Ricochet after last night's win over Adam Cole & WWE UK Champion Dunne plus appearances by Lee, Shayna Baszler, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and more.