Kenny Omega Match Announced For NJPW's Next US Show, Cody Rhodes, New ROH Glory By Honor Matches

- Above is the latest NWA video featuring the lead-up to the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes defeating Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States Championship at NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed in Long Beach, California. We also see some of Cody's post-match press conference where he talked about his upcoming 2-out-of-3 falls title match against Nick Aldis at NWA 70. Cody also spoke about how this is a time when there are more wrestlers with no fear when it comes to working.

"There are more wrestlers - men and women - with no fear than ever before," Rhodes said. "That is the most power we can possibly have, when we're not afraid. When we are not afraid of somebody who wasn't in the ring telling us about what we did in the ring. We know, we know."

- ROH announced some new matches for their next live event, Glory by Honor, in Baltimore, Maryland on October 12. Jeff Cobb will take on Eli Isom, and The Kingdom will face Flip Gordon and Kenny King. Below is the updated card:

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Silas Young (ROH World Championship)

* Cody and The Young Bucks (c) vs. SoCal Uncensored (ROH World Six-Man Championship)

* Marty Scurll vs. Shane "Hurricane" Helms

* Shane Taylor vs. Hangman Page

* The Briscoes vs. The Bounces (Non-Title Match)

* Bully Ray vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Jeff Cobb vs. Eli Isom

* Flip Gordon and Kenny King vs. The Kingdom

- Ring of Honor's next TV taping will be Glory by Honor in Philadelphia on October 14. One match has already been announced: The Kingdom vs. Jonathan Gresham, Jay Lethal, and a mystery opponent.

- NJPW will be returning to the US as part of the Chara Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. The event is Lion's Break Project 1 and will be on November 10 and 11. Fans headed to the event can see Kenny Omega vs. David Finlay, also Jeff Cobb will go against Hirooki Goto. Other wrestlers announced for the event: Jyushin "Thunder" Liger, Ryusuke Taguchi, ACH, Rocky Romero, Clark Connors, and Alex Coughlin. For more info on tickets, click here. A reminder: we will have live coverage of NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling beginning at 4am ET / 1am PT early Monday.