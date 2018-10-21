Kenny Omega Reveals He Bonded With Cody Rhodes Over Fantasy Television Series

The current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega will be defending his title against Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13, and Omega defeated Penta El Zero at All In last month. Alicia Atout caught up with Kenny during the event for an interview, and the video was uploaded couple of days ago.

During the interview, Omega revealed that he bonded with Cody Rhodes over the fantasy television series Trollhunters.

"I watched it on a whim", said Omega. "Just thinking that everything that's CG animated from either DreamWorks or Pixar is just so good all the time. And I saw that DreamWorks had done Trollhunters, and I thought, 'This being a series, wow! This is going to be longer than a one-and-a-half hour jog, so I'm going to give this a shot'.

"I think we had like three seasons of it. It's just so good for me, and again character development, and the way it's animated, I love it. And Cody loves it too. So it allowed us to close the gap between one another. We became closer because of that. And for our love for animals, dogs especially."