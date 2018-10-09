Kevin Owens Pulled From WWE Mixed Match Challenge, Night 4 Winners, Viewership Up, More (Videos)

Night 4 of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 saw two teams pick up wins - Braun Strowman & Ember Moon, WWE Champion AJ Styles & Charlotte Flair. Monster Eclipse defeated Finn Balor & Bayley while Fenomenal Flair defeated R-Truth & Carmella.

Live Facebook Watch viewership for this week's episode peaked at 72,000 viewers. This is up from last week's 42,800 viewers and up from the week 1 viewers, which peaked at 52,400 live viewers.

Next week's MMC episode will feature The Miz and Asuka vs. Rusev and Lana plus Natalya and her new partner vs. Bobby Lashley and Mickie James. Natalya is in need of a partner as Kevin Owens is currently out of action with a knee injury. The WWE website has confirmed that Owens has been pulled from the tournament. The finals of the round-robin style tournament will take place at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 16 in San Jose.

RAW:

* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (2 wins, 0 losses)

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (1 win, 0 losses)

* Kevin Owens and Natalya (0 wins, 1 loss)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (0 wins, 2 losses)

* Finn Balor and Bayley (1 win, 1 loss)

SmackDown:

* AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair (2 wins, 0 losses)

* The Miz and Asuka (1 win, 0 losses)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (1 win, 1 loss)

* R-Truth and Carmella (0 wins, 2 losses)

* Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 1 loss)

