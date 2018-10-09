Kofi Kingston Says The New Day Wants To Face The Bullet Club Elite More Than Any Other Team

Kofi Kingston recently took part in a media call to promote tonight's episode of SmackDown Live. Wrestling Inc. was on the call, and below are the questions I asked Kofi:

* * * *

The New Day always adds different elements in their act, but one could argue that nothing was more popular than Francesca and Francesca Two. I wanted to ask you about how you guys decided to add the trombone into your act?

Kofi: "Oh well it was crazy, because we literally… so one day at SummerSlam; I had no idea that Xavier can even play the trombone. We're talking about making an entrance, and this was the thing happening in Brooklyn, and Woods went, 'You know what? I can play the trombone!' And we're like, 'Oh!' And then we ask (WWE), and they were like, 'Of course you can'. Which is crazy because at one point we were… we kind of had to walk on eggshells, on what we talked about or what we asked about (to the WWE), bringing certain things out, and we would always get denied. And all of a sudden, we were able to bring out a trombone, because, of course yeah it makes sense to have a trombone when out there.

"So Francesca was born that night at SummerSlam in Brooklyn, and Woods came out playing, and when Francesca One was destroyed, God rest its soul, Francesca Two was born. And there were many Francescas, and so, we even had an actress who was from Scotland with the bagpipes. So yeah, it was one of those things where it just kind of happened. It was just something that happened."

See Also Kofi Kingston Wants To Hold Every Title In WWE

If The New Day could face any tag team in the world that you haven't had the chance to face until now, who would it be?

Kofi: "It would be The Elite. It would be The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. I think it's something that from the moment we came out, people were like, 'Oh, is this going to happen? I mean, The Young Bucks and Kenny, and The New Day, there are three of you'. They are so talented, and they've been able to do so many cool things all over the world, especially in Japan, which are… the way they've been able to do those cool things. I think it's kind of a fantasy match-up that people have been waiting with bated breath to see. But, you never know what's going to happen in the WWE. Never say never, and I hope that it does happen at some point in time, but I guess we will have to wait and find out."