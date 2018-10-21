Kurt Angle Reveals His NXT Dream Match, Talks Who He'd Like To Face At WWE Crown Jewel

Kurt Angle did a fan Q&A on his Facebook page about who he'd like to wrestle from NXT, his closest friends, who he'd like to take on in the World Cup, and more. Here are some of the highlights:

Who he'd like to face in the World Cup at WWE Crown Jewel:

"I think every wrestler in the World Cup has a shot to win. I've already gone against [John] Cena, [Randy] Orton, [Rey] Mysterio, and [Jeff] Hardy. I have yet to face Miz, [Seth] Rollins, or [Dolph] Ziggler. Any of them are exceptional. Bring it on. I'm ready to win it."

Last time a fan irritated him:

"When they chanted 'You Suck' to me. Wait! That's every night. Lol."

Who he'd like to face that's currently in NXT:

"Velveteen [Dream] and [Aleister] Black. Both have amazing futures, if they stay healthy."

His closest friends from WWE and TNA:

"In WWE, my closest friends have been Edge, Christian, Rhino, Orton, Big Show, and Brock [Lesnar]. In TNA - AJ [Styles], [Samoa] Joe, Christopher Daniels, [Frankie] Kazarian, James Storm, Abyss, and Bobby Roode were my buddies. I might have missed a couple too."