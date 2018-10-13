LIJ Dine And Dash Again, Chris Jericho's Cruise - ROH, NJPW Young Lion Retires, Two Faced - NJPW

- The main event match at Wrestle Kingdom 13 is set, but there was still plenty of "Chaos" to discuss from NJPW King of Pro Wrestling. On the latest Two-Faced Wrestling Talk, Paul and Kelsi discuss Jay White's new Bullet Club OG buddies and the next title Will Ospreay is setting his sights on. The WWE Super Show-Down was certainly not "super," but there were some highlights that the hosts will breakdown. The next Impact PPV is Bound For Glory, but is the show is glorious enough for the $40 price tag? Also on the show: WOW coming to Friday nights, who's on the Mount Rushmore of ROH and NJPW, and much more! You can check out the full podcast in the video above or listen below.

- As noted, Fite.tv announced they will be streaming ROH "Sea of Honor" tournament matches and the Alpha Club (Chris Jericho and The Young Bucks) vs. Bullet Club (Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll, and Kenny Omega) on November 3 at 8pm ET for $24.99. Chris Jericho's cruise will be sailing from Miami, Florida to Naussau, Bahamas on October 27-31. In addition to Fite, ROH HonorClub members will be able to check out the matches.

- NJPW announced (translated by @EvanDeadlySinsW) that young lion, Tetsuhiro Yagi, is retiring from wrestling for "personal reasons." Yagi fractured his right ulnar about six months ago. Yagi debuted with NJPW back in May of 2017.

NJPW says that Tetsuhiro Yagi, the young lion who was sidelined with an ulnar fracture about half a year ago, is retiring from pro-wrestling due to "personal reasons." https://t.co/2QVeeDR1UT — Evan (@EvanDeadlySinsW) October 12, 2018

- In their latest interview, Los Ingobernables de Japon dined and dashed yet again on a Tokyo Sports reporter (translated by @reasonjp). With the newest LIJ member, Shingo Takagi, already in the building, Tetsuya Naito said there was actually another "X" member in the restaurant. He asked the reporter to close his eyes so the other member could make his entrance and the group then bounced and left the bill.