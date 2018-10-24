Lilian Garcia Reacts To WWE Evolution Announcement, Update On Shadia Bseiso, Trish Stratus-Lita Clip

- Lilian Garcia is set to appear at WWE Evolution this Sunday.

WWE revealed the announce team for the all-women's pay-per-view event on Tuesday and the longtime voice of Monday Night Raw will be handling ring announcing duties with JoJo and Kayla Braxton.

Garcia addressed the news in this tweet:

FINALLY!!!! This is a secret I have been holding for weeks and weeks and today @WWE has made the official announcement!! YES! I'm sooo excited to announce that I will be a part of #Evolution this Sunday!! ???????? Can't wait to come HOME! ?? https://t.co/JVMDvYqUwM pic.twitter.com/FKaGF6Scdz — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) October 24, 2018

This will be Garcia's fifth appearance on WWE television over the past year. She ring announced and sang at Tribute to the Troops in December, was among the female legends honored at Raw 25, appeared during Ivory's WWE Hall of Fame induction, and handled ring announcements for the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal.

- Shadia Bseiso, the first Arab woman from the Middle East to sign with WWE, is now hosting the Arabic version of WWE Now. Here is her latest video, where she reports news on WWE Crown Jewel.

Bseiso is still working toward her wrestling debut after joining the WWE Performance Center in January. She appears in the video of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch's brawl at the WWE Performance Center that aired on last night's episode of SmackDown LIVE.

- Ahead of WWE Evolution, the WWE Network Twitter account posted a clip of Trish Stratus and Lita wrestling in the main event of Raw on December 6, 2004.

Lita beat Stratus to capture the WWE Women's Championship.