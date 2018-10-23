MSG Message To Roman Reigns On Marquee (Photo), Evolution Kickoff Panel And Announce Team, IIconics

- Above is part two of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce's debut on UUDD. The IIconics played Knowledge is Power with Xavier Woods and talked about their favorite Australia foods.

- WWE announced the Evolution Kickoff panel will feature WWE Raw Announcer Renee Young, SmackDown General Manager Paige, and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Below is the full announcement who else else will be involved with the this Sunday's PPV:

"The first-ever all-women's pay-per-view WWE Evolution is shaping up to be an historic evening, and WWE.com has learned that the voices of this groundbreaking event will be just as spectacular with an all-star lineup of past and present personalities. On the Evolution Kickoff Show at 6 ET/3 PT, the panel will feature Raw announcer Renee Young, SmackDown General Manager Paige and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. On the red carpet, Charly Caruso and Kayla Braxton will be looking to catch the grandeur of the event from the outside, with exclusive interviews being conducted by Dasha Fuentes, Cathy Kelley and Sarah Schreiber. Then, when WWE Evolution gets underway, Renee, The Glamazon and Michael Cole will be on hand to call the action. Ring announcers for the event will include Lilian Garcia, JoJo and Kayla Braxton. Don't miss WWE Evolution, this Sunday at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network."

- As noted, Roman Reigns revealed his 11 year battle with leukemia on last night's episode of Raw, which required him to vacate the WWE Universal Championship to focus on his health. Madison Square Garden has since put a "Get Well Soon" message to Reigns on the marquee.