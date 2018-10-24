Lillian Garcia Talks Ronda Rousey Vs. Nikki Bella Bringing More Attention To WWE Evolution

Lillian Garcia spoke with Uproxx on the upcoming match between WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella, WWE changing its tune with the women's division, and which two women could main event WrestleMania. Here are some of the highlights:

Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella bringing more mainstream attention to WWE Evolution:

"I love the fact that they are headlining the show, but, in fact, I feel like any of the women could have headlined the show. I just think anyone they could have put in that spot definitely would have stepped up into it because they have worked so hard for this moment and they're all so very talented in their own way. It is pretty impressive though to see how quickly Ronda picked up, you know, the transformation from UFC-style fighting to WWE wrestling … And even her facial expressions. That's the thing, is that it's not just what you do as far as a competitor in the match and the athleticism, but it's the telling of the story."

WWE not doing as much with the women's division in the past as they are now:

"I definitely don't think it was intentional. I feel it's kind of like WWE follows pop culture … Look at the women now who are major players… in movies where before they weren't the lead, they were the sidekick to the man. Then it started getting accepted where the women could carry a movie. And I think it's one of those things that WWE has followed … I think the hashtag definitely helped to bring awareness, to catch attention. But I think that the movement, all the way around, with the Me Too movement, the women now on more movies, with the women in sports and how good they're doing and how they're dominating sports around the world, and more attention too to women in the Olympics, you know. I think it's one of those things where it's not just WWE, it's the world has done a complete shift. And that's what I think is so powerful, that it's come in this huge wave. And I think when it comes in a huge wave like this it's such momentum that you can't ever back the other way at all."

If she could pick two women to main event WrestleMania:

"Oh my god, that's an impossible question. That's an impossible question. I wish I could say, but it's just – it's too hard, I would say, to pick right now. There's just such great caliber of work, and also I feel like it's one of those things that it's impossible to choose almost a year ahead because so much can happen from now to them. And there's not one woman more deserving than the other. So I just say that whoever does end up headlining WrestleMania, congratulations. Know that you earned it and know that you also represent all the other women that were right there as a team to help you along as well, and so I feel like it's not just going to be kudos to whoever it is … They're going to represent an entire, you know, female industry. So it's going to be powerful."

Garcia also discussed more about WWE Evolution. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.