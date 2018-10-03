Lio Rush Open Challenge Announced, WWE SSD CW Title Match Video, Hideo Itami Vs. Mustafa Ali, Stock

- Above is a new video package for Saturday's WWE Super Show-Down match between home country star Buddy Murphy and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander.

- WWE stock was up 1.09% today, closing at $92.87 per share. Today's high was $93.28 and the low was $90.85.

- Next week's WWE 205 Live episode will feature an Open Challenge from Lio Rush. 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has confirmed a future rematch between Hideo Itami and Mustafa Ali but WWE has not confirmed the match for next Wednesday. Drake said the feud needs to end and the next time we see Ali in the ring with Itami, it will be a match that no one wants to miss.