Live WWE Now Roundtables Announced, Carmella And Her Parents (Video), Mustafa Ali Vs. Hideo Itami

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "My Daughter Is a WWE Superstar" series, featuring Carmella and her parents - Paul and Emily Van Dale.

- Cathy Kelley will host several live WWE Now roundtable panels leading up to Sunday's WWE Evolution pay-per-view. The panels will feature Stephanie McMahon and various Superstars. Details are below:

WWE Now goes live with exclusive interviews and roundtables ahead of WWE Evolution WWE Now will give you a deep-dive into the state of women's wrestling before WWE Evolution with a pair of roundtables, featuring Superstars from Raw, SmackDown LIVE and NXT, as well as a live interview with Stephanie McMahon. The roundtables begin on Saturday, Oct. 27, at noon ET, as Cathy Kelley welcomes Mae Young Classic finalist Toni Storm, four-time Raw Women's Champion Sasha Banks and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus for a "Then. Now. Forever." panel. The Superstars will give their thoughts on the current state of the industry from their unique perspectives as an up-and-coming competitor, current Superstar and women's wrestling pioneer. The second panel, Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, features Women's Championship challengers Nikki Bella, Charlotte Flair and Shayna Baszler as they look to leave Evolution with their brand's gold around their waist. Finally, on Sunday at 3 p.m., WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will chat with Kelley about Evolution. Do not miss these insightful roundtables and interviews, streaming live on WWE's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel on Saturday and Sunday.

- Last night's 100th episode of WWE 205 Live saw Mustafa Ali defeat Hideo Itami in a Falls Count Anywhere main event, which was to be the end of their feud. Ali and Itami had this Twitter exchange after the show: