Matt Riddle Gets A Win (Video), New #1 Contender To The WWE Cruiserweight Title, WWE UK Title Match

- Matt Riddle made his official WWE NXT TV in-ring debut on tonight's episode, defeating Luke Menzies. Above is video from the match.

- Danny Burch vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne with the title on the line has been announced for next Wednesday's NXT UK episode. Toni Storm vs. Dakota Kai has been announced for the November 14 NXT UK episode.

- Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode saw Mustafa Ali defeat Tony Nese to become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy. No word yet on when that match will happen but we will keep you updated. Below are a few shots from Ali vs. Nese: