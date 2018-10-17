Matt Riddle Makes WWE NXT TV Debut (Photos), Mauro Ranallo Misses Tonight's Tapings, Tony Nese Wins

- Tony Nese moved closer to a title shot from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy by winning tonight's Fatal 5 Way main event on WWE 205 Live. The match also featured Cedric Alexander, TJP, Lio Rush and Gran Metalik. Above is video from the match.

- Mauro Ranallo is not at tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University. Vic Joseph replaced Mauro, joining Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson at the announce table. These are the final tapings before "Takeover: War Games II" during WWE Survivor Series weekend next month. No word yet on why Mauro missed the tapings but we will keep you updated. Mauro recently tweeted at MMA promoters to let them know he's taking MMA bookings for 2019 but he noted in a later tweet that he is still with WWE.

- Matt Riddle worked tonight's NXT TV tapings - making his TV in-ring debut for the brand. He wrestled Luke Menzies. The match should air on the October 31 Halloween episode. Below are photos from the debut: