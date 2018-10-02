Matt Riddle Vs. Pentagon Jr. Match Video, Sheamus Joined By Legends On YouTube (Video), WWE 205 Live

- As seen above, Title Match Wrestling has just released video from a match between Pentagon Jr. and new WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle. The match took place on April 23, 2017 at a Tier 1 Wrestling event in Brooklyn, NY.

- WWE taped the following 205 Live matches tonight in Portland to air on tomorrow's WWE Network episode:

* TJP vs. Kalisto

* Akira Tozawa vs. Jack Gallagher

205 Live spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Sheamus will be joined by WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, Fit Finlay and David Finlay on his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel later this week. The Celtic Warrior tweeted this preview video: