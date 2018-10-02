Wrestling Inc.

** SPOILERS ** WWE 205 Live Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | October 02, 2018

WWE taped the following 205 Live matches tonight in Portland to air on tomorrow's WWE Network episode:

* TJP defeated Kalisto

* Akira Tozawa defeated Jack Gallagher. Brian Kendrick was laid out after the match

