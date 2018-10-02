SPOILERS ** WWE 205 Live Tapings For This Week

WWE taped the following 205 Live matches tonight in Portland to air on tomorrow's WWE Network episode:
* TJP defeated Kalisto
* Akira Tozawa defeated Jack Gallagher. Brian Kendrick was laid out after the match
