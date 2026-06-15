WWE's Liv Morgan Says She Went To 'Pop Star Boot Camp' Ahead Of Music Video Shoot

Ahead of WrestleMania 42, Liv Morgan released her new theme song titled "Trouble," which was accompanied by a music video and her own vocals. The Women's World Champion was given backup dancers and a new set of choreography for both the music video and her entrance at WrestleMania 42, but it wouldn't have been possible without the 32-year-old undergoing training beforehand.

During a recent appearance on "The Early Bird Special," Morgan revealed that she signed up to a boot camp in preparation for "Trouble," where she learned how to memorize choreography and adjust to the day-to-day operations of filming a music video.

"I went to like a three-day intensive pop star boot camp to prepare for this music video shoot and to prepare for my live entrance of it. It was very iconic," she explained. "Just choreography for hours a day, every single day. Rehearsals, wardrobe fittings, the microphone fitting, how to work with the microphones, just tons of things that I feel like typically someone would do getting ready for a live performance. It just felt very pop star, felt very Britney Spears. It was iconic to live through. Never thought I'd do anything like that, but very much in a space and season of just doing things."

Morgan now shifts her attention to the Queen Of The Ring tournament, where she will face Charlotte Flair in the semi-finals after qualifying on "WWE Raw" against Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss and Chelsea Green last Monday. However, Morgan's Judgment Day partner Raquel Rodriguez also advanced on the other side of the bracket, and if she defeats IYO SKY in the semi-finals, the stablemates would face each other in the finals.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Early Bird Special" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.