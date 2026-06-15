Dave Meltzer Doesn't Believe CM Punk Is Leaving WWE For AEW Any Time Soon

Although Meltzer believes that Punk won't be heading to AEW anytime soon, he admitted that many within WWE still have animosity towards him and that his name continues to be mentioned in backstage rumors today, but it's usually too minor to be reported on.

"There's people in WWE that don't like him too and it's not like I don't hear stuff about him, what once a month maybe, who knows right? I mean, I hear stuff, but it's not that big and it's not reportable, it's just like people are mad, maybe he said something and it probably got blown out of proportion, maybe it didn't? There's always little things, there's people there that still have grudges against him for the stuff in the past but they're all going to work together because that's your job is to do it and at the end of the day, he's a money player and it can't be denied," he explained. "If something really bad happens with Punk, quite quicker than almost anyone, it'll be out."

It was also reported last week that Punk is expected to reappear on TV at the beginning of July, but will be moved from "WWE Raw" to "WWE SmackDown" upon his return, a decision that Meltzer believes is smart given the amount of star power that's on the red brand. Additionally, before Punk went on hiatus, he teased a future program with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and with the 47-year-old reportedly being involved in major plans for SummerSlam, a title feud with "The American Nightmare" could happen sooner rather than later.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.