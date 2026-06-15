WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Admits To Lack Of Wrestling Training

In pro wrestling, even on-screen authority figures occasionally have to lace up their wrestling boots and take a bump or two, which Eric Bischoff recently spoke about, recalling how he wasn't taught to take one.

Bischoff had some prior experience in combat sports before becoming an interviewer, announcer, and later a member of WCW management, having competed in martial arts competitions. However, professional wrestling is an altogether different ball game, and Bischoff wasn't trained like other wrestlers before stepping into the squared circle, which he revealed during a special edition of his "83 Weeks" podcast held at the Power Plant, WCW's training facility.

"Nobody has ever taught me how to take a bump. Like, I've taken bumps. Chokeslams from the Giant, chokeslams from Kane off the edge of a stage, a powerbomb from Kevin Nash off of the stage onto the floor. I think Sid Vicious hit me with a powerbomb that I could feel for a month," he said. "I didn't want to learn because I'm superstitious."

Bischoff explained that his body isn't suited to taking bumps and that he risked injury while learning how to take one, adding that he preferred to take them on the fly.

"We talked about creatively, [I was told] 'Okay, then here's the point where you're going to get hit with a powerbomb.' And it's like, [I was told] 'Okay, well, we're going to teach you how to take the powerbomb.' I said, 'No, you're not. I don't want to learn that because the chances are, while I'm trying to learn how to take that bump, I'm probably going to get hurt.' I'm just not built for it. But if I'm going to get hurt, if it's on camera and we've got it on tape, or if it's live, well, we got the shot," said Bischoff.

Later in the video, the WWE Hall of Famer learnt how to take a basic bump and was trained by Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker, who was the head trainer in WCW.