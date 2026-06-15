AEW Announces Stage Musical Titled The Last Match

AEW owner Tony Khan hasn't been shy about being open to any opportunity, no matter how unique it is. And its that open mindedness that has led AEW to enter a new realm; that of musical theater. The Daily Mail reports that AEW had formed a partnership with "The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Experience," which will see AEW produce the theatrical experience. "Last Match" will premiere on London's West End this fall, shortly after AEW All In takes place in London's Wembley Stadium.

"On behalf of AEW, we are thrilled to collaborate with The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Experience in London this fall," Khan said in a press release formally announcing the partnership. "This marks an incredible opportunity to partner All Elite Wrestling with an established theatrical production, showcase AEW stars during select performances and further expand our footprint in the London market."

Not much is known of "The Last Match's" plot, though a description of the musical reveals that it is set in the backdrop of a wrestler's final ever PPV match, and "combines combines an original 1980s-inspired rock score, powerful theatrical storytelling, larger-than-life characters that audiences will cheer for and world-class professional wrestling into a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience. No cast was announced, though Khan's statement suggests AEW wrestlers will be part of the production. Speaking with Daily Mail, AEW's Swerve Strickland expressed interest in appearing in the production.

"The Last Match" is directed by American stage actor/director Jeremiah James, and executive produced by film/TV/documentary/live entertainment producer Frank Licari. Former WWE/WCW star Chavo Guerrero Jr. is also involved as wrestling consultant and executive producer. Jason Huza will provide the Book and lyrics, Sylvana Joyce and C. Robert Smith provides the Book, music, and additional lyrics, Tatevik Hunayan serves as associate director, and Bull James and Brandon Scott will serve as wrestling booker and associate wrestling booker. It's unclear is the same Bull James that wrestles on the independent circuit, and formerly wrestled in WWE as Bull Dempsey.