Eric Bischoff Says Modern WWE Storyline Is The Greatest In Pro Wrestling History

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW executive Eric Bischoff has largely stepped away from the industry, but still follows it closely enough to discuss on his podcast, "83 Weeks." On the latest episode, he was willing to hand the baton off to a current WWE storyline.

"I think The Bloodline storyline is absolutely the best storyline that's ever been produced – written and produced – in this industry. Nothing's even close," he boldly proclaimed. "Doesn't mean it'll have the same impact in the industry as the nWo did, for a lot of other reasons that have nothing to do with the quality of the story."

Bischoff then explained that the lasting impact of a storyline in pro wrestling depends on the execution of said story. When looking at The Bloodline, Bischoff believes there is potential for WWE to continue producing high-quality storylines with the group.

"Look at the cast of characters you have to work with. If you were casting a movie, and this was a wrestling movie, would you look at that cast and say, 'Hmmm, I think we can find a writer who can write a pretty good story,' with those characters? We can make a movie," he said.

Currently, The Bloodline seems to be building up to another civil war as Solo Sikoa eyes to recruit Royce Keys while Jacob Fatu has come to terms with his newfound allegiance to Roman Reigns. Both teams will likely collide head on by SummerSlam, taking the angle to it's next chapter.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.